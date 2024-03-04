The Simple Tip To Meal-Prep Eggs With Your Grains

Meal prepping is a game-changer for anyone looking to save time, reduce stress, and eat healthier throughout the week. The idea is simple: dedicate a few hours to preparing meals for the coming days, and you're set with ready-to-go dishes that just need reheating or batch-cooked ingredients ready to create different meals. However, even with its obvious benefits, meal prepping can sometimes feel daunting. Thankfully, there's a simple trick to turn this time-consuming task into an efficient kitchen session. Smart multitasking. One of the cleverest multitasking tips involves something you might not have considered: cooking eggs alongside your grains. Whether you're boiling corn, brown rice, pasta or potatoes, you can easily throw in a few washed, unpeeled eggs into the same pot.

Cooking eggs with your grains (or any other boilable ingredients) is effective for several reasons. First, it cuts down the need to use multiple pots, which is a win for anyone who dislikes washing dishes. Secondly, it not only saves time but also maximizes the use of resources — like water and energy. And thirdly, it streamlines the cooking process, allowing you to focus on other meal prep tasks or simply enjoy a moment of downtime. This approach is especially useful for those trying to pack more nutrition into their meals without adding extra steps to their cooking routine.