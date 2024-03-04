Is It Dangerous To Eat Expired Crab Meat?

Fresh crab meat is the star of so many delicious seafood recipes. It would be difficult to fathom fresh crab ceviche or corn and crab chowder without this salty, tender crustacean. However, it's easy to plan to make one of these dishes and not get around to it during a busy work week, leaving you with expired crab meat. Sacre bleu! Crab meat is expensive, and it may have you wondering if it is dangerous to go ahead and eat. But don't wonder because the simple answer is yes, it is dangerous.

You need to cut your losses and toss it. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, fresh crab meat has a short shelf life and should be cooked or stored in the freezer within one to two days of purchasing. What can happen if you do eat it? Consuming expired crab meat can do more than just taste bad. It can make you downright sick with food poisoning giving you a host of symptoms that range from stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and dehydration — all very unpleasant. So, how can you ensure your crab meat is safe to eat?