Haleem Is The Traditional Pakistani Dish That Breaks The Ramadan Fast

When Ramadan approaches, Muslims all over the world gear up for the month-long celebration of their faith. The ninth month in the Islamic calendar, Ramadan is a time of prayer and fasting. Every day, everyone above puberty refrains from eating from dawn until dusk for the full 30 days, which means there are plenty of hungry worshippers by the time night comes around. In Pakistan, there are no dishes more popular to break this fast than Haleem.

Haleem is relatively unique among foods in that it doesn't fit easily into any one category but sits right on the border between a stew and a porridge. It's traditionally made with either goat or mutton mixed with lentils, wheat, ghee, basmati rice, and a generous array of spices including rose petals and cinnamon. Good haleem can take as long as 24 hours to make, which means many people will go to specialty haleem restaurants for their nighttime cup. The recipe will change from chef to chef, of course, and the most successful haleem restaurants keep some aspects of their recipe a trade secret.

If you've never tried haleem before, it can be tricky to describe the taste. Aesthetically it could be somewhat off-putting since it has a pale brown color and thick, goopy consistency, but if you push through any initial hesitation, you'll discover why Pakistanis consider this aromatic dish one of their most cherished traditional recipes.