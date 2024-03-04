K&L Wines Is The Hollywood Liquor Store That's Worth A Visit

Among Tasting Table's list of the 17 best liquor stores in the U.S. is a prestigious shop by the name of K&L Wines. With locations in Redwood City, San Francisco, Culver City, and Hollywood, California, K&L Wines never set up shop intending to cater to celebrities, but it prides itself on sourcing wines and spirits from around the world. The shop employs a team of experts who travel the globe to purchase stock directly from producers, which means that not only will K&L Wines be able to offer you something truly incredible, but it can do so at a surprisingly competitive price.

K&L Wines has built a community of loyal customers because of its outstanding selection, passion, and service. Whether it's the hot-spot Hollywood location or the shop in Redwood City, the K&L Wine team focuses on one thing: wine. Everyone is welcome to walk through the doors to peruse the worldly collection of wine and spirits. Aside from the selection of Southern Rhones, Napa Valley vintages, and masterful biodynamic and organic wines — among many, many more — you'll also find a community of fellow wine enthusiasts who make this liquor store worth a visit.