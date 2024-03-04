What A Bourbon Expert Loves To Pair With Lobster And Crab

The classic drink pairing for seafood may be white wine, but what about those of us who prefer drinking something with a little more bite? After talking with Chris Blatner, founder of UrbanBourbonist, we discovered that bourbon makes a surprisingly good match for both lobster and crab if you know what to look for, which is great news for the whiskey-drinking, lobster-loving sailors-at-heart in your life.

"Lobster and crab are typically lightly sweet with a touch of salt. I like to pair them with high-rye bourbons that have a rye content of at least 20% in their mashbill, but the higher the better," Blatner told us. A typical bourbon will have around 10% to 15% rye in the mash bill. Once it reaches past 20%, it enters high-rye territory. Some bourbons will display on the bottle itself that it's a high-rye bourbon. With others, you may have to do a deeper dive before you discover that it is a high-rye bourbon — not to be confused with a rye whiskey, which contains at least 51% rye in the mash bill.

"The rye grain will bring some bolder spice and pepper notes to contrast the sweet flavors of the lobster and crab," Blatner continued. "But the still considerable corn content will also offer some sweet notes that will work in tandem with the flavors of the seafood." The important part is balancing flavors and finding notes that bridge the gap between the bourbon and the food.