13 Best Substitutes For Dill, According To A Chef

It's really hard to put flavors into words. That's why professional wine tasters have such a specialized vocabulary; it helps them communicate the taste of the wine in a way that others can understand. You don't need that kind of vocabulary to make substitutions with foods, but being able to put a finger on a few of the main flavors in a given ingredient certainly helps. In the case of dill, its distinctive taste contains lots of interesting notes worth articulating and understanding. The boldest is licorice or anise, but you'll also taste hints of citrus, florals, and green and grassy tones.

While no other herb tastes exactly like dill, several of them contain at least a few of these same flavor notes, or work in the same dishes dill normally graces. As a trained chef and former restaurateur (and an avid gardener), I have worked with a lot of herbs over the years. Now, I've drawn on that experience to compile a list of 13 substitutes for dill you can choose from as needed.