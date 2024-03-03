Almond Extract Is The Secret Ingredient You Need For Richer Blueberry Pie

A slice of blueberry pie hits all the right notes. Between its sweet fruity filling and its buttery and flaky crust, made-from-scratch pie takes taste buds on a gustatory ride that's hard to top. But, what if there was a way to make each bite taste more deliciously decadent? With almond extract, you can do exactly that. Capable of taking the fruit-forward dessert to another level, this ingredient is essential when it comes to crafting a truly drool-worthy pie.

Many recipes for baked goods call for flavored extracts. The reason being that a splash of extract can effortlessly add another dimension of flavor, ensuring its full diffusion in a recipe. Vanilla tends to be the go-to choice for cake batters and cookie doughs, however, there are endless flavors to choose from. Of these many options, almond extract proves to be an unbeatable match for blueberry pie.

While deliciously fruity, blueberry pie filling can risk being one-dimensional. A splash of almond extract adds complexity. Offering notes of nuts, earth, and toast, the extract can balance any cloying sweetness, while its malted quality can also complement the pie's buttery crust. What's more, almond extract also provides a creaminess that accentuates the velvety texture of the filling and the richness of the crust, making blueberry pie taste increasingly indulgent.