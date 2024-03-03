Avoid The Mistake Of Overcooking When Blanching Carrots

Blanching is an important precursor to preserving and cooking carrots, with various benefits to their color, flavor, and texture in any recipe that features them. By definition, blanching gives food a quick boil, followed by an ice bath to stop any further cooking. The boil sanitizes the carrots of any harmful microorganisms and residual dirt, partially cooks them to reduce subsequent cooking times, brightens the vibrance of their orange hue, and maximizes their texture and flavor by destroying certain harmful enzymes.

While blanching may sound like a short and simple process, it requires careful precision. You have a small margin of error between blanched and overcooked, which will effectively reverse all the benefits that blanching bestows. Boiling times are specific to the vegetable's size, and carrots are large with variable thickness. Consequently, the best way to avoid overcooking carrots when you blanch them is to break them down into smaller, same-sized pieces.

By cutting or dicing carrots into same-sized coins or squares, you'll equalize the cooking time, allowing you to set the precise boiling time required for blanching. Diced or coined carrots require three minutes in boiling water, while baby carrots or carrot sticks require five minutes.