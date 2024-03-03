Canned Pumpkin Puree Is The Secret To Elevated Greek Yogurt

If you find yourself with extra canned pumpkin puree, dessert doesn't have to be your first call to action. Use it to shake up breakfast instead, and try mixing pumpkin puree into Greek yogurt for a freshly flavored morning meal. Pumpkin puree is a good choice for a flavor upgrade because it will add a lightly sweet earthiness to the inherently tangy taste of the yogurt that will make your breakfast a bit more unique — and, in the fall, the pumpkin puree is an easy way to make your breakfast more seasonal.

Simply stir the pumpkin puree and Greek yogurt together in whatever ratio you prefer — start with a few tablespoons per cup and adjust for more or less pumpkin flavor. Vanilla Greek yogurt works well as a base — vanilla and complement each other and the vanilla yogurt is already sweetened. Plain Greek yogurt also works, but you may need to sweeten it up with a touch of honey or agave syrup.