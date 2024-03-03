Canned Pumpkin Puree Is The Secret To Elevated Greek Yogurt
If you find yourself with extra canned pumpkin puree, dessert doesn't have to be your first call to action. Use it to shake up breakfast instead, and try mixing pumpkin puree into Greek yogurt for a freshly flavored morning meal. Pumpkin puree is a good choice for a flavor upgrade because it will add a lightly sweet earthiness to the inherently tangy taste of the yogurt that will make your breakfast a bit more unique — and, in the fall, the pumpkin puree is an easy way to make your breakfast more seasonal.
Simply stir the pumpkin puree and Greek yogurt together in whatever ratio you prefer — start with a few tablespoons per cup and adjust for more or less pumpkin flavor. Vanilla Greek yogurt works well as a base — vanilla and complement each other and the vanilla yogurt is already sweetened. Plain Greek yogurt also works, but you may need to sweeten it up with a touch of honey or agave syrup.
How to serve the pumpkin-infused yogurt -- and other uses
Now that you've whipped up a serving of pumpkin-infused Greek yogurt, it's time to add in the finishing touches. While you could easily enjoy it on its own, the best morning yogurt bowls also include granola. You could use your favorite store-bought granola or make your own batch of Tasting Table's homemade crunchy granola, which contains pecans, almonds, sunflower seeds, and, fittingly, pumpkin seeds. Or, for a more seasonal take on a granola bowl, you could make baked apple chip granola — after all, nothing screams "fall" more than apples and pumpkins. Then, you can finish off your bowl with some fresh fruit — blueberries, blackberries, peaches, and, as mentioned before, apples will all pair well with the pumpkin flavor of the yogurt.
You can even incorporate the pumpkin-infused Greek yogurt to make other breakfast options. For example, use it as a base for a pumpkin-flavored smoothie, pairing it with some of the fruits mentioned previously. Additionally, banana bread is often made with Greek yogurt, so you can easily make a version of the pastry with a subtle pumpkin flavor by using the pumpkin-infused yogurt — Tasting Table even has a recipe for pumpkin banana bread that utilizes both Greek yogurt and pumpkin puree, so we know that the end result will be delicious.