We Tried Anyday's David Chang-Approved Microwave Cookware To See What The Hype Was About

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In a kitchen brimming with gadgets that range from complete meal solutions to revolutionary tools changing how we interact with our culinary spaces, I'm always on the hunt for something that can stretch my day a bit further. So, when Anyday reached out to me with an offer to test its microwave cookware, I was skeptical and intrigued. Having been gifted these sets for the purpose of testing, I embarked on this journey with the usual fallbacks of sandwiches or leftovers as my go-to quick meals.

What I found in the process has significantly altered how I approach lunch and other swift meal preparations. Anyday's cookware presented a novel alternative, offering convenience and a touch of delight to my midday meals. Anyday's cookware may be a little pricey for microwavable glasses and lids, but the price is worth it for the ease these can bring to you and your family for meal prep and cooking.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.