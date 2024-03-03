Expert Chris Blatner Says Balance Is Key When Pairing Bourbon With Seafood

As the weather gets warmer and you begin to plan outdoor dinner parties brimming with fresh seafood, you may be thinking of the best drink pairings for your dishes. While airy white wines and champagnes are a natural choice, bourbons are an underrated pick worth your consideration. Although the dark liquor leans a little stronger, we spoke with a bourbon expert to learn the ins and outs of pairing bourbon with seafood.

With seafood's mild flavor profile, one would be inclined to sip something that won't distract from the flavor when eating. Bourbon may sound like too bold of an option, but for Chris Blatner, Founder of UrbanBourbonist, it's all about finding balance. "The most important thing to keep in mind when pairing bourbon with seafood is that most seafood is rather delicate in flavor and you don't want to overwhelm the dish with a whiskey that is too robust in flavor or too high in alcohol by volume (ABV)," he explains. "So when pairing Bourbon with seafood I like to go with a lower ABV wheated bourbon that will typically have a lighter, softer flavor profile that will better complement the flavors of a seafood dish."

Blatner believes Old Elk Straight Wheated Bourbon is a great choice for seafood. It has an ABV of 46% and is complete with light vanilla ice cream, floral, and toffee notes, perfect for a sweet seafood dish.