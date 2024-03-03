Why It's A Mistake To Store Hot Sauce In Direct Sunlight

Hot sauce storage is a heated topic, to say the least. Some swear by keeping bottles crisp and cool in the fridge, while others argue that hot sauce can be safely kept at room temperature for an extra fiery kick. If you're a believer of the latter, rest assured that many commercially produced hot sauces can be stored anywhere you wish — that is, except for somewhere sunny. Hiding beautiful bottles of brightly colored scarlet, golden, or emerald hot sauces might seem like a shame.

But the reality is that keeping these spicy condiments on display isn't actually the best idea, especially if they're stored somewhere that's directly in the path of sunlight. Since many hot sauces are stored in clear bottles or jars where light can easily penetrate through the packaging, excessive exposure to light can be a real threat. Light can cause the sauce to heavily darken and eventually brown. Not to mention that its flavor can start to morph, and, oftentimes, fade in its nuance and spice.

Additionally, propping hot sauce by a window or under a skylight can also prompt bottles of sauce to warm. Rather than simply reducing aesthetics or flavor, the heat that's triggered by the sun's rays (coupled with humidity) can lead to more bacterial growth and rapid spoilage. Avoiding direct sunlight is a must to keep your hot sauce at its best.