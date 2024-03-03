Vegetable Shortening Is The Key To The Crispiest Waffles Yet

Thank your lucky stars if you know the difference between vegetable shortening, lard, butter, and oil. And if you don't, thank them too because you don't have to know their differences to make the crispiest waffles. You just need some vegetable shortening.

Vegetable shortening is a fat that stays solid at room temperature, like butter, which also acts as a shortener. As a shortener, vegetable shortening effectively cuts gluten's strands short when added to any dough. When shortening meets waffle batter, it covers its flour particles so they can't absorb water, and less gluten forms. The more fat in the shortener, the less water present in the resulting dough, and the crispier the waffle.

That leads us to the question: How much fat is present in vegetable shortening? The answer is all the fat. Unlike butter, which contains 20% water, vegetable shortening is 100% fat. This may explain why shortening gives dough that crispy texture that makes you want to keep chewing. Giving less room for water absorption and preventing a more chewy dough from forming, vegetable shortening is practically engineered to turn out crispy waffles.