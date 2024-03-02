For A Mess-Free Cheesesteak, Wrap It All Up In Stromboli Dough

Allow us to set the scene: You've just sat down with a steaming, succulent Philly cheesesteak sandwich. Congratulations! Like any reasonable person in this coveted position, the aroma is wafting upward to your eager olfactory system and you're shaking with anticipation. Then it hits you: that first-bite feeling. Bliss — until you're five bites in and half the shredded steak has escaped from the back of the hoagie and is now sitting wetly on your plate (or worse, sliding down your forearms). Mess is an infamous hallmark of the cheesesteak dining experience, the price of a ticket to ride. At least ... it was. Skip the occupational hazard and allow us (once more) to introduce the ultimate when-worlds-collide comfort food: cheesesteak stromboli.

Taking a cue from stromboli is the delicious, mess-free way to hack your Philly cheesesteak. Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Morone created this calzone-esque recipe, which is essentially cheesesteak filling rolled in flaky pizza dough. Store-bought or homemade pizza dough both work fine here. Either way, just stuff it, roll it, egg-wash it, cross-hatch it for aeration, and slam that bad boy in the oven.

This dish is elevated, playful yet impressive, and sure to please a crowd. Perhaps best of all, the cheesesteak is contained inside a doughy pouch, making it super transportable and easy to eat utensil-free. Slice and serve at tailgates, picnics, or backyard barbecues with warm marinara sauce for dipping.