For A Mess-Free Cheesesteak, Wrap It All Up In Stromboli Dough
Allow us to set the scene: You've just sat down with a steaming, succulent Philly cheesesteak sandwich. Congratulations! Like any reasonable person in this coveted position, the aroma is wafting upward to your eager olfactory system and you're shaking with anticipation. Then it hits you: that first-bite feeling. Bliss — until you're five bites in and half the shredded steak has escaped from the back of the hoagie and is now sitting wetly on your plate (or worse, sliding down your forearms). Mess is an infamous hallmark of the cheesesteak dining experience, the price of a ticket to ride. At least ... it was. Skip the occupational hazard and allow us (once more) to introduce the ultimate when-worlds-collide comfort food: cheesesteak stromboli.
Taking a cue from stromboli is the delicious, mess-free way to hack your Philly cheesesteak. Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Morone created this calzone-esque recipe, which is essentially cheesesteak filling rolled in flaky pizza dough. Store-bought or homemade pizza dough both work fine here. Either way, just stuff it, roll it, egg-wash it, cross-hatch it for aeration, and slam that bad boy in the oven.
This dish is elevated, playful yet impressive, and sure to please a crowd. Perhaps best of all, the cheesesteak is contained inside a doughy pouch, making it super transportable and easy to eat utensil-free. Slice and serve at tailgates, picnics, or backyard barbecues with warm marinara sauce for dipping.
Customize your cheesesteak stromboli
"Accessibility" is the name of the game with cheesesteak stromboli, and in the spirit of accessibility, this dish is also highly customizable. Feel free to get creative with different types of cheese. This recipe calls for a mixture of mozzarella and provolone, but pepper jack would add a little heat, and Cheese Whiz would be a nod to the inspirational sandwich's true Philly culinary roots.
The steak and cheese filling is classic and warming, but you can also use it as a jumping-off point for even more flavorful filling ingredients. Sauteed onions, bell peppers, button mushrooms, and sliced jalapenos (fresh or pickled) are all fair game. You could even stir in a little Worcestershire sauce and minced garlic for some umami depth,
In classic cheesesteak style, this recipe calls for Steak-umm brand sliced steaks, but you could also substitute shaved chicken breast ribbons if you don't eat red meat. It would also be simple to make this recipe vegan by swapping Steak-umm for a plant-based protein alternative like braised tofu marinated in liquid smoke, or Beyond Meat's vegan seared steak tips.
There's also nothing in the rule book that says cheesesteak stromboli has to be a handheld meal exclusively. For an unforgettable dinner party, plate one of these bad boys with fresh minced parsley, grated parmesan, and a blanket of warm tomato sauce. To complete the meal, serve with a Caesar salad and a light-bodied red wine.