The Cornbread Twist That'll Make Your Next Batch Even Sweeter

There's no denying that traditional cornbread is delicious all on its own — but it doesn't hurt to switch things up with a classic recipe from time to time. One way to upgrade cornbread? Add extra brown sugar and chopped pecans to the mix. It's the perfect combination of additions — the extra brown sugar will integrate a toffee-like sweetness, while the pecans will bring in a nutty savoriness for a balanced, more complex flavor profile. In other words, with this add-in duo, you'll simultaneously make your cornbread more sweet and more savory.

This cornbread twist is a fantastic way to upgrade store-bought boxed cornbread mix, but the method can also be used with a homemade recipe. Either way, after stirring together the ingredients as directed, simply add in one to two tablespoons of brown sugar and a handful of chopped pecans into the mix, then bake as directed.

You can also adjust the ingredient amounts according to your personal preferences. For example, maybe you want just a touch of extra sweetness, but not too much — in this case, add just one tablespoon of brown sugar. If you want extra sweetness, add three tablespoons. Or, if you want extra nuttiness, add ½ cup of chopped pecans. Another idea to add in extra nuttiness is to include extra pecan pieces (or full pecans) to the top of the batter after you've poured it into the bakeware, so you end up with extra pecans on the top of the finished bread.