Spike Chocolate Cookies With Bourbon For A Richer Taste

The word cookies, on its own, is enough to get the attention of most people. Make those cookies into chocolate cookies, and you are guaranteed to draw a crowd. Chocolate cookies have so much to offer, with an enticing dark color and a lingering cocoa-y flavor. However, if you are a true chocolate fiend, you may often wish that the chocolate flavor came through even more intensely. If you have one of these refined palates, we have the solution. For a richer, stronger chocolate flavor in your next batch of cookies, all you need to do is add a splash of bourbon.

Bourbon and chocolate have always been a beloved pairing, and not just because of the way their tastes complement and contrast one another. The two ingredients also happen to share many of the same molecular flavor compounds, like vanillin, meaning that adding one to the other can help to amplify and enhance the tasting notes that are already present. This elevation of the chocolate in cookies is further benefited by the fact that the alcohol in the spirit will cook off during the baking process, meaning that the treats can be enjoyed by loved ones of all ages.