How To Store Peas The Right Way

Green peas are a powerful little legume. While they are often dismissed as a boring childhood side dish for many, they can improve a variety of dishes with their sweet, vegetal flavor and their wonderfully tender texture. Not to mention that they are also incredibly nutritious, as they are packed full of fiber and many different vitamins and minerals. With so many benefits, it's a good idea to keep peas on hand in your kitchen so that you can spruce up your meals at a moment's notice. Of course, if you choose to do this, you'll need to know exactly how to keep your peas fresh and tasty until you use them.

Fresh green peas, like many vegetables, fare best when stored in a cold environment. To preserve their quality, you will want to place them in the crisper drawer of your fridge, where they will last in their pods for about a week. It's also a good idea to store them inside a perforated container to promote proper airflow. You can further extend the shelf life of your peas by blanching them with a small amount of sugar, rinsing and cooling them with cold water, and then freezing them. When stored this way, they can last anywhere from eight months up to a year.