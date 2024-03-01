Garlic Is The Easy Cornbread Addition For Next-Level Flavor

Some savory cornbread truthers may shun the use of additions like fresh berries or jam in cornbread, but it doesn't mean the baked good can't be spruced up with a few aromatics. With some cloves of garlic, you can enhance the flavor of your buttery cornbread.

Garlic is the cornerstone of plenty of dishes — although it's not an original staple of the Southern classic, one taste of garlicky cornbread will change your mind. Garlic is perfectly pungent with a buttery taste to match cornbread's richness. Providing the cornbread with nuttiness and a hint of sweetness, it elevates it from a standard mild dish into something more. Garlic does have the ability to be a little overpowering, however, but this can be controlled with how much you add.

For a slight taste, use one or two cloves of garlic in your cornbread. You can mince or crush the cloves and fold it into the batter, but remember that crushed garlic releases more flavor than simply chopping it. Using garlic butter is another great way to control the pungency while giving it a more uniform taste. Some simple 3-ingredient garlic butter requires two cloves of garlic, but you can use more if you'd prefer. If you'd like a richer taste, roasting the garlic before folding it into the cornbread will make the dish nuttier and sweeter.