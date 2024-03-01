How Long Does Home-Canned Salsa Really Last?

Home-canned salsa allows you to capture the peak flavors of your tomatoes, spicy peppers, onions, herbs, and spices in a jar that lives on well after summer has passed. Not to mention, your personal blend tastes better than store-bought because you can create the exact spice profile you prefer. Whether you use it as a dip for tortilla chips, as a condiment to top your tacos, or as a secret ingredient in your tomato soup, home-canned salsa gives you plenty of ways to incorporate it into your weekly meals. However, if you can your salsa and find a jar from last summer, you might wonder if it is still good to eat. The answer depends on a few factors.

According to the USDA, food canned at home will generally keep its quality for at least a year. Of course, there are a lot of caveats that range from the canning method you use to how you store it to the integrity of the seal. The food agency notes that if you store canned food in a warm place it could lose some of its quality, while storing it in a damp environment can cause the metal lids to lose their integrity, causing spoilage, but a year is the demarcation for quality, not necessarily safety.