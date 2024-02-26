Geoffrey Zakarian Weighs In On The Shake Shack Vs. In-N-Out Debate - Exclusive

New York chef Geoffrey Zakarian has some strong opinions. When you're in the culinary arts, you can't be afraid to do things differently: A sharp instinct, a decisive persona, and good taste can be the differentiating traits that drive you where you want to go. These characteristics — and the choices they result in — have led Zakarian to ascend into Michelin star terrain; they've also infuriated fans of "Chopped," who hate to see him use chopsticks when he judges the show. (Zakarian has clarified that it gives him a truer and more distinct bite).

Recently, Tasting Table had the opportunity for an exclusive interview with Zakarian preceding his headline appearance at the Los Angeles Food & Wine Festival. During the wide-ranging discussion, we took the chance to ask him to weigh in on a timeless east versus west coast battle of the culinary world. A potentially hot-take: We wanted to know which burger Zakarian prefers: Shake Shack or In-n-Out?

Although a pillar of the NYC dining world, he didn't mince words or waste time. "In-n-Out, Animal Style," said Zakarian.