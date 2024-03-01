Martha Stewart's Secret Ingredient For Rich Chicken Pot Pie? Cognac

While it may be easiest to grab the frozen version in a box from Marie Callender's, chicken pot pie can be so much more. You can make this classic comfort food at home from scratch, and if you want to get sophisticated and create a truly memorable bite, you can follow Martha Stewart's playbook and add some cognac to your mix of veggies and chicken.

Stewart's version of the dish starts by sauteeing a pot of potatoes, carrots, and onions in butter until they are tender to the fork. Then she adds the cognac to deglaze or loosen the fond — the brown bits that have been cooked, caramelized, and are stuck at the bottom of the pot. But deglazing with cognac also adds a depth of flavor to the chicken pot pie, cutting through some of the rich ingredients and bringing balance to the overall taste. The media mogul says a friend taught her this trick many years ago and she still uses it.