17 Best Restaurants For Scrambled Eggs In Los Angeles
Most amateur cooks believe that scrambled eggs are one of the easiest dishes to make. However, there are many different sides to this deceptively simple breakfast classic. There are gourmet takes on scrambled eggs, as well as Taiwanese and Chinese breakfast fares that use them, and Mexican scrambled egg dishes you may never have heard of. Thanks to the countless cuisines and influences found in Los Angeles, you will find restaurants in the city that do almost every version of scrambled eggs imaginable.
Be it simple, tasty egg dishes or recipes with a unique upscale twist, you will find the perfect scrambled eggs for you on this list, which has been compiled using a combination of customer reviews, food expert ratings, and personal experience grabbing breakfast and brunch all over the city (more on this can be found at the end of the article). So whether you live in East LA or out by the coast, here's our pick of the best restaurants for scrambled eggs in Los Angeles.
Eggslut
As you might imagine from the name, LA's favorite Eggslut makes eggs in almost every way you can think of. However, if you live in LA, there's a good chance the dish you've heard about the most is the Fairfax sandwich. It's famous both for being a local LA creation, and for being one of the most delicious breakfast items you can find in the city in general.
The chefs at Eggslut combine scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, chives, sriracha mayo, and caramelized onions in a brioche bun for a hearty, mouthwatering bite that's extraordinary compared to other egg dishes. As one blogger puts it, "As they were mixed with sriracha mayo, the scrambled eggs had a burst of flavour to them instead of the usual, plain 'eggy' taste." With locations in Venice, Glendale, the Beverly Center, and the famous downtown Grand Central Market ─ as well as outposts around the world ─ you will find an Eggslut in almost every corner of Los Angeles.
Loupiotte Kitchen
Though many people order scrambled eggs when looking for a casual, comforting meal, Los Angeles also has plenty of restaurants that put a gourmet twist on the classic dish. Located in the trendy neighborhood of Los Feliz, Loupiotte Kitchen uses Parmesan, crème fraîche, pesto bread, and Provençal tomato to add French-inspired flare.
The eggs are soft-scrambled, a method that requires cooking over low heat and very gentle stirring. This results in a soft and creamy texture that enables them to simply melt in your mouth as you eat them. With all this care and attention to detail in the cooking, perhaps it's no surprise that Loupiotte's European-style scrambled eggs have become a favorite breakfast dish for some Angelenos. As one Redditor said of the dish, "Loupiotte Kitchen in Los Feliz is the best I've likely ever had at a restaurant."
(323) 603-9414
1726 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Aloha Cafe
Hawaiian food has become popular all over Los Angeles thanks to its delicious flavors and unique combinations of ingredients. If you want to try a Hawaiian version of scrambled eggs, get down to the Arts District to try the aloha scramble at ─ where else ─ Aloha Cafe. The dish consists of three scrambled eggs with sausage, bacon, onions, tomatoes, and spinach. Everything is served with two scoops of rice and a Hawaiian roll on the side, and a vegetarian version is also available.
Aloha Cafe prides itself on serving great Hawaiian comfort food, always made to order, and always using the freshest ingredients possible. So you may be waiting a little longer than at your average breakfast spot, but it will be worth it. The Aloha Scramble is one of our favorite breakfasts in the downtown area, especially after a long night out. The combination of eggs and tasty meats is a perfect pick me up, and all at a pretty affordable price.
(213) 346-9930
410 E 2nd St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Blu Jam Café
It's to be expected that one of the most famous brunch spots in LA would pop up on a list of great scrambled eggs in the city. Though the queue may have shortened a little since Blu Jam's initial opening, which had people waiting around the block for a chance to sample breakfast here, this cafe is still a bustling place, so we recommend going on a weekday if you don't want to wait too long.
The brunch menu at Blu Jam Cafe features no fewer than seven dishes with scrambled eggs. It includes an egg sandwich, breakfast pasta, breakfast burrito, migas, morning hash, scrambled eggs for hangovers, and breakfast quesadilla (we personally recommend this last one). Featuring a combination of pulled chicken, cheddar, avocado, and spinach, along with the usual quesadilla condiments, this menu item is not only delicious but also a hearty and vegetable-packed way to start to your day.
Multiple locations
Egg Tuck
Egg Tuck, which began as a pop-up eatery in the Chef Kan Sul Box restaurant and grew rapidly in the last couple of years, has become known all over Los Angeles for its scrambled eggs. The restaurant must have been doing something right to have achieved such success, skyrocketing to the top of LA's food scene in the middle of a pandemic.
When you visit Egg Tuck, you can either order its simple, signature scrambled egg breakfast sandwich, or add on items like avocado, smoked bacon, and cheddar cheese to any of the other sandwiches. The restaurant uses cage-free eggs in order to source its ingredients as ethically as possible while guaranteeing great flavor. Foodie website The Hungry Onion highly praised the scrambled eggs here as, "Luscious and bursting with flavor, a total contrast to many restaurants' Scrambled Eggs which are usually overcooked, dry and chalky."
Multiple locations
Petrossian Boutique & Restaurant
For those who want to try some really high-end scrambled eggs, Petrossian Boutique & Restaurant is the spot. On FourSquare, Petrossian was named one of the best restaurants in LA for its scrambled eggs with caviar, so it seems a fair amount of people throughout the city have fallen in love with this luxurious dish.
Of course, at the time of publication, the inclusion of caviar does mean you will be splurging $36 for the meal ─ but the flavor is undeniably out of this world, with the slight saltiness and fishiness of the caviar complementing the buttery taste of the scrambled eggs excellently. Considering the fact that Petrossian originally became internationally renowned because of the quality of its caviar, before it was ever a restaurant, it won't surprise you to learn that the caviar used in its scrambled egg dish is also top notch.
Multiple locations
The Rose Venice
Start your day with breakfast in one of the most laidback, popular, yet chic restaurants in Venice. The Rose Venice has long been a hangout for surfers, fitness enthusiasts, and other stylish and happy denizens of nearby Abbot Kinney. With a focus on healthy, fresh food, amazing coffee, and a plant- and light-filled interior design that gives the eatery a nature-inspired ambiance, this is a great spot to enjoy California cuisine.
One of our favorite items on this menu is the gluten-free Venice Breakfast, which features scrambled eggs, avocado, maple turkey sausage link, kale, mushrooms, and roasted Japanese sweet potatoes. However, there are also other scrambled egg dishes you can try, like the chorizo scramble, a popular choice for the LA foodies who rave about The Rose Venice on FourSquare. Whichever you choose, make sure to grab a table here and soak up the restaurant's happy and relaxing atmosphere while eating its delicious dishes.
(310) 399-0711
220 Rose Ave, Venice, CA 90291
Spoke Bicycle Café
Though scrambled eggs are featured in most of Spoke's breakfast menu, the customer favorite at this combination bike shop, café, and restaurant, is by far the Breakfast Bun. The bun has soft-scrambled eggs with bacon, cheese, and onions on a griddled roll. As with most other dishes on the breakfast menu, you have the option to order the scrambled eggs vegan (tofu scramble).
In fact, this bun is so popular that even though the rest of the breakfast menu is only served until 2 p.m., you can order the breakfast bun until Spoke closes at 5 p.m. Keep in mind that the cafe is always closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Considering the bun also won the Vegan Street Fair savory prize in 2018, it appears the vegan version holds up as well. One Redditor commented on the eggs' wonderful texture, saying, "Spoke Bicycle Café is consistently good with their scrambled eggs, great soft texture".
(323) 684-1130
3050 N Coolidge Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Red Maple
When you're craving your next nutrious breakfast fix, drive over to Toluca Lake to order the Power Scramble at Red Maple. The dish features scrambled egg whites, chicken breast, red quinoa, spinach, tomatoes, onion, and your choice of sides for a protein-packed jumpstart to your morning. Alternately, you can order the Breakfast Sandwich, with scrambled eggs, cheese, and tomatoes, or even make your own scramble according to your preferences.
When you order a custom-made scramble, you will get three eggs whipped up with three ingredients of your choice at no extra charge from the standard menu (unless you get more than three), or from the premium menu, which does cost extra. Whatever you end up deciding, you can rest assured that the scrambled eggs will be scrumptious. On Yelp, dishes with the scrambled eggs are regularly referred to as "delicious."
(818) 230-2500
10123 Riverside Dr, Toluca Lake, CA 91602
LA Café
Many of the breakfast sandwiches at LA Café include soft-scrambled eggs. Though you can't go wrong with any selection, we love the All American with scrambled eggs, chicken apple sausage, cheddar cheese, and mayo, and order it every time we drop by. The good news is, you can drop by pretty much any time you can think of, as LA Café stays open from 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. all week.
Other menu options might include something as simple as Cheesy Eggs, which just has scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese mixed in for a buttery, cheesy flavor, or as complex as the Kitchen Sink. If you showed up to LA Café really hungry, the latter dish may be the one for you. In addition to the classic scrambled eggs, it also has cheese, turkey bacon, tomato, mushrooms, and mayo to top it all off.
(213) 612-3000
639 S Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90014
République
Who would have guessed that one of LA's most famous restaurants features a spectacular dish with scrambled eggs? It's true ─ République is currently serving hors d'oeuvres called Eggs on Toast. The dish consists of soft-scrambled eggs and Santa Barbara uni on a perfectly toasted piece of bread. Though uni from Hokkaido, Japan, is often thought of as some of the best in the world, uni from Santa Barbara is very sought after, with some urchins from the regions referred to as "California gold".
Try this gourmet dish and get a taste of what scrambled eggs can be like when made by a world-class chef, to see what other repeat République customers are raving about. According to quite a few Trip Advisor reviews, the eggs on toast, despite its deceptive simplicity, has become the regulars' favorite dishes, so the chefs must be onto something.
(310) 362-6115
624 S La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Swingers Diner
Swingers Diner is a favorite late-night food spot for people wrapping up an evening out at a bar or club. This classic, retro-inspired and decorated diner located in the Beverly Laurel Motor Hotel serves a variety of food, including great breakfast dishes, until as late (or early) as 3 a.m.
You can get scrambled eggs in a whole lot of items including the breakfast burrito, Edwin's pasta, and the Protein Breakfast, which you can order all day. When you order Edwin's pasta (one of our favorites) you will get scrambled eggs with pasta, bacon, and sausage; the combination of salty and umami flavors in the bacon and the buttery, comfort food flavors of scrambled eggs and pasta create an absolutely unforgettable dining experience. A healthier alternative is the Protein Breakfast, which has scrambled eggs with spinach, chicken, and tomatoes.
(323) 591-0046
8020 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048
HomeState
Head east to try migas, a dish composed of scrambled eggs with onion, cheese, and fried and crispy tortilla strips. A breakfast staple in Mexico and Spain, though with slight variations in the way it's prepared, migas is a hearty way to start the day. You can also add in chorizo if you want.
You may be thinking that the ingredients in migas sound a lot like those in chilaquiles, and you're not wrong. The main differences are that migas is made with longer, thinner chips, but also, that migas dishes usually highlight their eggs much more prominently than most chilaquiles dishes, which tend to use eggs as a garnish. That's why HomeState takes such care to perfect the scrambled eggs in their migas. If you want an even heartier version of migas, with more meat involved, try the Lonestar Migas. The Infatuation recommended it among all the dishes at HomeState, mostly because of the incredible brisket layered on top.
(323) 906-1122
4624 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Breakfast by Salt's Cure
Unlike some other places on this list, eggs are available at this eatery only as a side dish. But the unique, delicious taste is still absolutely worth a stop here just for the scrambled eggs. The kitchen makes them soft-scrambled by default, so if that's your preference, you will absolutely love the preparation at Breakfast by Salt's Cure.
The restaurant is open every day, but only from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is because, as the name implies, Breakfast by Salt's Cure focuses on the first meal of the day, and what they do serve here, they do quite excellently. According to RestaurantGuru, "This restaurant guarantees you perfectly cooked pork, scrambled eggs and chicken sausages." If you do order scrambled eggs, you also have the option to add cheese, or order them scrambled well done, according to your preferences.
(323) 848-4879
Multiple locations
Clark Street Diner
The Clark Street Diner is a reboot of one of the most well-known casual dining mainstays in Los Angeles: the 101 Coffee Shop. Offering great hospitality and even better food, like its predecessor, Clark Street Diner has also now become a staple of Franklin Village. Locals absolutely love the scrambled eggs here, with one Redditor commenting, "For the first time ever, an LA breakfast place didn't overcook my scrambled eggs. I'm completely astounded. In fact, everything on my plate was cooked perfectly."
Clearly, the cooks here know what they're doing when it comes to breakfast food. If you order the scrambled eggs plain, under the "eggs any style" menu listing, they come with welcome additions of hash browns and toast. Based on DoorDash delivery reviews, customers seem to love both the eggs and the sides, but particularly the friendly service at Clark Street Diner as well.
(323) 450-9149
6145 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Millie's Cafe
With eight different options for how to have your eggs scrambled, MIllie's Cafe gives you one of the biggest ranges of choices in the city when it comes to personal preferences. You can get your eggs scrambled with Cajun-spiced turkey sausage and cheese, known on the menu as the Devil's Mess, or you can order Maynard's Special, which mixes scrambled eggs with goat cheese, pine nuts, and spinach.
"I got the devil's mess. Sooooo very good and flavorful," says one Yelp reviewer. In fact, a fair amount of regulars have commented about how the Devil's Mess has become their favorite dish at Millie's, so if you only have the opportunity to pick one scrambled egg item, the Devil's Mess seems to be the way to go. If you want a slightly healthier version of this dish, you can order it with egg whites only.
(323) 664-0404
Multiple locations
Huge Tree Pastry
For a completely different take on scrambled eggs than anything that's popped up on this list so far, try the great Taiwanese and Chinese breakfast special, fan tuan, at Huge Tree Pastry. The name is Chinese for "rice ball," which gives you an indication of one of the featured ingredients in fan tuan. Every establishment has its own variations, but generally, pork, fish, or a vegetarian filling is combined with fried or scrambled eggs; then, everything is wrapped up in warm sticky rice. Essentially, it is a Taiwanese or Chinese version of a breakfast burrito.
Located in one of the biggest Chinese communities in the LA area, in Monterey Park, Huge Tree Pastry serves jaw-droppingly good fan tuan. In this particular dining spot, the fan tuan is made with pork floss, egg, pickles, and fried youtiao, all wrapped up in purple rice.
(626) 458-8689
423 N Atlantic Blvd, Monterey Park, CA 91754
Methodology
To come up with this list of the best scrambled eggs in Los Angeles, we used a combination of methods to make our choices. Some of these restaurants are personal favorites of ours; places where we have tasted the scrambled eggs on the menu several items. Others come highly recommended via online customer reviews on Yelp, various food blogger and magazine reviews, or top lists on FourSquare; some were highlighted as the best places to get scrambled eggs in the city by users on Reddit.
For most of the selections on this list, more than one method was used for each pick. For example, personal experience plus online reviews, or blogger reviews plus a lot of users on Reddit picking and upvoting the location. We never wanted to use just one solitary review for a selection. You will also notice a variety of locations included, in order to cover several LA neighborhoods, from Venice to San Gabriel Valley, as well as a few different cuisines.
