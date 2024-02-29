The Bacon Mistake To Avoid When Making Breakfast Burritos

Breakfast burritos are a fan favorite for a hearty, convenient, and customizable meal. You're essentially wrapping a plate of your favorite ingredients in a piping hot tortilla, giving you a well-rounded sampling with each delicious bite. Bacon is arguably the king of breakfast meats and an undisputed favorite for burrito fillings. While its flavor will elevate your breakfast burrito, avoid this common bacon mistake and its tragic repercussions for your meal.

The most important step to take when adding bacon to a breakfast burrito is cooking it until it's extra crispy. Crunchy brittle bacon is both a vital textural component and an important part of a burrito's structural integrity. Popular breakfast burrito fillings include scrambled eggs, cheese, potatoes, sauteed onions, beans, chorizo, and breakfast sausage. All of these ingredients are soft, tender, or chewy. Therefore, crisp bacon supplies that irresistible crunchy contrast to complement the other elements.

Furthermore, it will easily break apart, which is a major asset for a burrito. If you add a floppy piece of bacon, you're less likely to get a clean bite and risk pulling the entire strip out along with many of the neighboring fillings. For good measure, you should cut crispy strips of bacon into bite-sized pieces before layering them onto your burrito.