Starbucks Australia Has A Unique Fusion Of Espresso And Matcha On The Menu

If you like the taste of matcha and the punchy kick of a freshly poured espresso, you may want to book a flight Down Under — or simply get used to making a few simple requests as you place your next coffee order. While Starbucks Australia serves up a regional specialty called Espresso and Matcha Fusion – a concoction featuring Starbucks' signature espresso roast, matcha green tea powder, and milk — a similarly made drink can be sampled at other Starbucks locations around the world with a bit of instruction on your part.

Instead of asking for this drink outright and risking questioning glances from not only your local barista but the other customers standing in line, request a matcha latte made with your choice of milk or milk alternative, and order a shot of espresso on the side. The barista will whip the green tea powder to a silky smoothness, and you'll simply need to pour the shot into the drink. This satisfying drink can be served either hot or cold, making it an ideal all-rounder of a drink order.