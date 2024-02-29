Starbucks Australia Has A Unique Fusion Of Espresso And Matcha On The Menu
If you like the taste of matcha and the punchy kick of a freshly poured espresso, you may want to book a flight Down Under — or simply get used to making a few simple requests as you place your next coffee order. While Starbucks Australia serves up a regional specialty called Espresso and Matcha Fusion – a concoction featuring Starbucks' signature espresso roast, matcha green tea powder, and milk — a similarly made drink can be sampled at other Starbucks locations around the world with a bit of instruction on your part.
Instead of asking for this drink outright and risking questioning glances from not only your local barista but the other customers standing in line, request a matcha latte made with your choice of milk or milk alternative, and order a shot of espresso on the side. The barista will whip the green tea powder to a silky smoothness, and you'll simply need to pour the shot into the drink. This satisfying drink can be served either hot or cold, making it an ideal all-rounder of a drink order.
A drink meant for indecisive moments
Matcha enhanced with espresso is meant for those moments when you crave the comforting smoothness of the green tea powder and the pick-me-up jolt of rich espresso. You can easily perfect the recipe to your liking in the comfort of your own home. Blend ice cubes, your choice of milk, and matcha powder with as much espresso as your weary body calls for. Top with fluffy dollops of honey whipped cream, sprinkles of cinnamon powder, or flakes of desiccated coconut for a dessert-like beverage that will turn any afternoon right side up.
For a steamier version, concentrate on whisking up a perfectly frothy matcha latte, pouring an expert-approved espresso shot, then combining the two to enjoy in one sip. Add sweeteners like drizzles of honey or agave syrup or swirl light molasses into your cup for an earthy sweetness that will start your morning on all the right tasting notes. A drink this good is love at first sip, and your go-to coffee drink order may forever be changed.