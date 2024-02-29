How Bad Weather Paved The Way For Some Of Japan's Best Eclectic Sweets

In the 16th century, the Portuguese began trading sugar on the Japanese island of Kyushu. This was not necessarily an intentional move, but the result of a typhoon that veered one of the ships off course. Though the shipwrecked travelers found themselves on Japan's southwestern coast, they turned the nautical upheaval into opportunity and helped establish a trade route that would become known as the Sugar Road.

In 1543 a civil war was occurring in Japan, so the guns the Portuguese had brought along were appreciated. But the guns weren't all the sailors carried. Before the arrival of the Portuguese, Japanese cooks mainly sweetened recipes with ingredients taken from plants. Sugar, when it was used, was reserved for medicinal and healing purposes as the ingredient was pricey.

With the Portuguese sugar supply infiltrating society, the culinary landscape changed. Portuguese traditions brought new flavors to the community, and as trading became a focal point, sugar and the way it was used in recipes did too. Recipes like castella cake (or kasutera) were made with regional flavors and ingredients to give them a local twist, such as the inclusion of mizuame syrup, made from glutinous rice.