Use A Metal Skewer To Tell If Your Roast Beef Is Done Cooking

A meat thermometer is great for checking the internal temperature of a roasted joint so you can pull it out of the oven at the perfect succulent moment. While this nifty piece of kitchen equipment is super useful, it isn't something that everyone stows in their utensil drawer. Luckily, there's another way to check if your roast beef is done cooking to your liking, and all you need is a simple metal skewer or cake tester.

There's nothing as annoying as spending time and energy preparing a roast dinner only to find that your joint is unpalatably chewy or still mooing. Indeed, it's uber-tricky to tell if a roast is rare, medium-rare, or well done by looking at the exterior alone. You can't slice it down the center without disturbing the juices in the middle or press it with your fingers like you'd do with a steak to tell if it's medium-well without cutting into it.

Metal skewers are perfect for checking if roast beef is done cooking because they conduct heat extremely well. A quick 10 seconds or so buried deep into the center of the roast is sufficient for the metal to absorb the surrounding heat within the beef and give you a clear indication of its level of doneness. Simply remove the skewer and place it on your wrist or below your lip to gauge its temperature and, in turn, the status of the beef.