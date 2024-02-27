What Happens When You Cook Prosciutto Like Bacon

Prosciutto and bacon are both savory, pork-based products that can be used to layer into sandwiches, serve in gorgeous salads, or simply snack on by the slice. Regardless, the two aren't always interchangeable. Based on a difference in raw materials and methods of processing, strips of bacon and slices of prosciutto each boast different ways of being prepared prior to consumption. Essentially, bacon needs to be cooked and prosciutto doesn't. The question is, what would happen if you treated prosciutto like bacon, and cooked it?

Bacon, despite any brief curing or smoking, must be cooked as it's a raw product. Prosciutto, on the other hand, undergoes an extensive curing process, which means it can be enjoyed without cooking because it's not technically raw. Even though soft, buttery, melt-in-your-mouth prosciutto is a pleasure to eat in its intended state, that doesn't mean that cooking the cured meat is totally out of the question.

Although it might lack the same smoky quality as bacon, prosciutto still offers an intensely savory quality, just with a saltier edge, due to a loss of moisture during cooking. It's worth bearing in mind that there's a textural difference between the two. Unlike the crunchy bite of a fried and fatty bacon strip, a leaner slice of prosciutto produces a more delicate crispness when cooked. Prosciutto can even risk rubberiness or a leather-like outcome, if it isn't prepared correctly.