Crushed Meringues Make For A Perfectly Crunchy Cake Topping
When it comes to decorating cakes, there are a few typical options such as frosting or fondant. But what if there was a way to add even more texture to the top of your layered cake? Consider adding crisp pieces of meringue to the creamy frosting when decorating. It's a feast for the senses — a complementary set of textures and flavors that unexpectedly elevate layered cake. But if you haven't tried topping your cakes with crushed meringues yet, you're in for a treat.
The beauty of using crushed meringues to top cakes lies in the contrast they provide. While cakes are typically soft and moist, crisp baked meringues offer a satisfying crunch that adds depth and complexity to each bite. Whether you're indulging in a rich chocolate cake, a tangy lemon cake, or a fragrant vanilla cake, broken meringues provide the perfect textural balance that takes your dessert from ordinary to extraordinary.
But the magic of crushed meringues doesn't end there — they're also incredibly versatile when it comes to flavor. Meringues can be flavored with a variety of extracts and spices and colors added to complement the flavor profile and visual appeal of your cake. From classic vanilla and almond to bold coffee and zesty citrus, the possibilities are endless.
Gently crush the meringues to avoid pulverizing them
Now, let's talk about the best methods for crushing meringue cookies to top your cakes. The goal is to achieve pieces that are small enough to be easily eaten in a single bite but not so finely crushed that they turn into powder. One effective method is to place the meringues in a resealable plastic bag and gently crush them with a rolling pin or the back of a spoon. Alternatively, you can use a food processor to pulse the meringues until they reach your desired consistency, being careful not to over-process them, though.
Once you've crushed your meringues to perfection, it's time to sprinkle them generously over your cake. For a stunning presentation, consider layering the crushed meringues on top of a frosted cake. You can also carefully slice into the meringues — or even pipe them into the desired shape– to get larger pieces for more visual contrast. Not only do crushed meringues add visual interest and texture, but they also offer a delightful burst of sweetness with each bite.
Whether you're baking for a special occasion or simply indulging in a sweet treat for yourself, don't overlook the power of crushed meringues to elevate your cakes to new heights. With their irresistible crunch and endless flavor possibilities, they're sure to become a favorite topping in your dessert repertoire.