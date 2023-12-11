The Paintbrush Trick For Piping Colorful Striped Meringues

If you've ever tried your hand at baking a batch of meringues, you know how stubborn they can be. You spend what seems like forever piping beautiful kisses onto a baking sheet, only to soon open the oven and find flat, lifeless blobs that scream disappointment. Luckily these defects can typically be remedied and once you've mastered your meringue-making skills, there are some really simple tricks to make them look even more fancy and elegant.

If you love the idea of adding life and color to your meringues, there's a very simple technique that involves hardly anything more than the flick of a paintbrush. To do this, you'll want to grab a very thin brush, food coloring (gel and liqua-gel offer more bold and vibrant results), a piping bag, and your meringue mixture. Now, drop a few drops of the food coloring into a dish, and dip the paintbrush in. Along the insides of the piping bag fitted with a star tip, paint three or four thin, evenly spaced lines from the bottom to the top of the bag. Now, simply fill the bag with your meringue mixture and pipe. The result will be bakery-style, aesthetic meringues with colorful swirls and stripes.