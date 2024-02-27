The Right Way To Store Fresh Rhubarb
Out of all the vegetables readily available at grocery stores, rhubarb is perhaps the most underestimated. The stalks of this plant offer a sweet and sour flavor, a fresh, crunchy texture, and a vibrant ruby hue. It can be used in both savory main dishes and sugary desserts depending on how it's cooked, so we highly recommend that those who haven't tasted it give it a try. But if you're a newcomer to rhubarb, you may be wondering how to store it to ensure that it stays fresh and flavorful.
Rhubarb is a fairly hardy vegetable and does not take too much work to keep correctly. All you need to do after purchasing it is remove any leaves from the stalk, put it into a sealable plastic bag, and place it in the refrigerator. There, it can last anywhere from one to two weeks before it starts to noticeably decline in quality. If you need it to last even longer, you can freeze rhubarb as well — check out our guide on the best way to freeze fresh rhubarb for a few tips.
How to tell when rhubarb has gone bad
Even when stored properly, your rhubarb will eventually expire. It's important to keep an eye out for signs of spoilage in order to prevent yourself from accidentally consuming harmful pathogens like bacteria or mold. Examine the rhubarb with your senses of sight, smell, and touch for any evidence that the vegetable has gone bad. Check for a color change, such as the appearance of brown spots, a rotten smell, or an excessively soft texture.
If any of these traits are present, it's better to toss the rhubarb rather than use it. The best way to make sure that your rhubarb does not go to waste is simply to use it more often. To achieve this, check out any of our recipes using rhubarb. We have a variety of classic options, such as this easy strawberry rhubarb crisp, savory twists, like this shrimp fried rice with rhubarb, and even cocktails — try sipping a refreshing rhubarb ginger fizz!