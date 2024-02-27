The Right Way To Store Fresh Rhubarb

Out of all the vegetables readily available at grocery stores, rhubarb is perhaps the most underestimated. The stalks of this plant offer a sweet and sour flavor, a fresh, crunchy texture, and a vibrant ruby hue. It can be used in both savory main dishes and sugary desserts depending on how it's cooked, so we highly recommend that those who haven't tasted it give it a try. But if you're a newcomer to rhubarb, you may be wondering how to store it to ensure that it stays fresh and flavorful.

Rhubarb is a fairly hardy vegetable and does not take too much work to keep correctly. All you need to do after purchasing it is remove any leaves from the stalk, put it into a sealable plastic bag, and place it in the refrigerator. There, it can last anywhere from one to two weeks before it starts to noticeably decline in quality. If you need it to last even longer, you can freeze rhubarb as well — check out our guide on the best way to freeze fresh rhubarb for a few tips.