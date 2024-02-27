The 2 Additions You Need To Give Sofrito A Burst Of Pizzazz

Similar to the French mirepoix or Cajun holy trinity, sofrito is a fundamental jumping-off point for many recipes from Latin America, the Mediterranean, and as far away as the Philippines. Sofrito itself is a versatile recipe that each culinary culture has adapted with local ingredients and flavors. That said, lime and cilantro are two key ingredients that will seriously upgrade your sofrito with a burst of zesty, tangy pizzazz.

Originating in Spain in the Middle Ages, the word sofrito is a derivative of the verb "sofreír" which means to stir-fry. The first sofrito recipe was a saute of garlic, leeks, and onions with salted pork, but over time other cultural interpretations expanded the dish's definition and purpose. No longer is its application limited to the base for soups and stews, but it's also used as a rich, chunky condiment to slather over steak and bread, or to stir into rice and eggs.

Adding lime and cilantro brightens a sofrito with fresh herbs and zingy citrus, while also bolstering its consistency into a juicier, almost chimichurri-like sauce. This cilantro-lime sofrito recipe that Tasting Table adapted from chef Annie Pettry incorporates lime and cilantro into the sofrito at the tail end of the cooking. After frying onions until caramelized, take them off the heat and finish with lime juice, zest, and freshly chopped cilantro.