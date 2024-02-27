A Bourbon Expert Says This Is The Ideal Pairing To Balance The Flavor Of Briny Oysters

Loosening oysters from their shell and slurping down the salty meat is an experience that demands a drink to complement its briny, often salty flavor. While lighter, crisp drinks like white wine and champagne are often sipped in between bites, bourbon's richness is the perfect match. We tapped a bourbon expert to tell you the best types of bourbons to drink with briny oysters.

Eating a batch of oysters can often be like sipping a part of the sea; the salinity can often be a tad too much. According to Chris Blatner, founder of UrbanBourbonist, LLC, bourbons with a honeyed taste are the best choice. "I think brinier seafood like oysters benefit from a sweeter Bourbon to give that craveable salty-sweet experience," he explains.

To get the best type of bourbon, Blatner recommends examining both the level of corn in the whiskey, as well as how it's aged. "Bourbons with corn content of mid-70% and higher in their mashbill will work really well. Or Bourbons that have been finished in a toasted barrel can be a really nice pairing," he states. "Toasted barrel finishing often adds some additional sweetness to a Bourbon." For the perfect bourbon that fits the bill, Blatner recommends Michter's US1 Kentucky Straight Bourbon. The bourbon is aged in fire-charred American white oak barrels, giving it sweet notes of caramel, vanilla, and stone fruit.