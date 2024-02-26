Your Next Pork Dinner Needs A Side Of Pickles

Pork and pickles sound like the most natural pairing in the world, so why don't we actually see it on a plate at home that often? Home pickle use generally falls into two categories: either as a topping for a sandwich or as an easy snack. Maybe this is a function of the more limited idea of pickles as convenient supermarket items, but it ignores just how versatile they can be. Think of how much chopped pickles can elevate something like potato salad, or how much a sprinkling of giardiniera can perk up a slice of meat, and you'll quickly see the possibilities. You need to start thinking of pickles as a side, and the best place to do that is alongside a pork main course.

Why pork and pickles? Well, pickles can come in a variety of flavors, varying from sweet to herby to spicy, but what they all share is that acidic, vinegar bite. That taste will pair with plenty of meats, but it's especially well matched for rich, fatty foods, and those are the defining qualities of pork compared to beef or chicken. Pickles may be great on a burger, but do you know where they are even better? On a Cuban sandwich, where they get paired with both juicy, fatty roasted pork and sweet ham for a perfect combo that fires every synapse in the taste center of your brain. It's time to bring that chemistry onto your dinner plate.