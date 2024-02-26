Beef Stock Diluted With Water Is The Easiest Substitute For Broth

Whether you forgot to pick up a carton of broth or miscalculated how much of the savory liquid was needed in a recipe, don't panic. There's a simple substitution that can save you from taking another trip to the market or having to whip up a fresh batch of broth from scratch: Dilute that bit of beef stock sitting idly on your pantry shelf or in your freezer drawer.

Of the many possible substitutes, beef stock tends to be the closest match when it comes to replacing broth. Boasting an equal degree of rich meatiness, both liquids are made with a similar collection of ingredients. As a result, they share many of the same flavors, making them a suitable swap for one another. That said, they do vary in intensity and texture, which is why a more decadent beef stock needs to be thinned with a neutral liquid like water, before it can take the place of mellower broth.

Although swapping out one beef product for another makes the most gustatory sense, that isn't to say that the umami-forward stock couldn't also replace another savory broth when crafting sauces, gravies, and stews. Beef stock might even impart deeper complexity to a mild broth made with poultry, seafood, or vegetables. However, based on the recipe at hand, making the switch isn't always possible, which is why it's worth thinking about a few factors before working in any diluted beef stock.