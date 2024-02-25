A Zesty Bruschetta Topping Is The Upgrade Your Oven-Baked Chicken Needs

Baked chicken can be rather boring on its own, so it requires the help of spices and other ingredients to turn the protein into a flavorful dish. Your technique for a batch of flavorful baked chicken might be simple with a blend of spices like garlic and onion powders or more complex with ingredients like cheese and spinach. But if you rely on baked chicken breasts for your weekly meal rotation, it might be time to switch things up with Tasting Table's baked bruschetta chicken recipe from recipe developer Jessica Morone.

The recipe incorporates the classic Italian antipasto, made with fresh tomatoes and basil, plus sliced mozzarella cheese, and balsamic vinegar for a fresh and zesty topping on the chicken. "The flavors are fresh and bright, you can pair it with anything you want, and it's really easy to make," says Morone.

This is an elevated baked chicken recipe — but it won't require a lot of time in the kitchen. That's why it's an ideal recipe for meal prep to get you through the week paired with salads for lunch or roasted vegetables for dinner. The total prep and cook time is less than an hour, so it's also a good meal to serve guests at your next dinner party.