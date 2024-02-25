Take Your Cookies To The Next Level With This Piping Bag Trick

Crumbly, melt-in-the-mouth, and lightly scented with vanilla, an old-fashioned butter cookie is a dreamy biscuit that's universally adored. However, there's always room to level up, even with the most beloved of recipes! Elevate your next batch of butter cookies by adding food coloring to the dough and piping it into cute customizable shapes, like hearts, wreaths, and fingers for any occasion.

The dough for butter cookies contains egg (unlike other varieties of biscuits, like shortbread, that have a sandier, drier texture), making it more pliable and therefore easier to pipe out smoothly. Its forgiving consistency is an absolute boon for getting creative with unusual designs and its neutral hue is also perfect for taking on colorings. Simply make up your cookie batter as normal, add in a few drops of your desired color, and incorporate evenly into the dough to create anything from cherry pink to sunshine yellow. You can even make natural dyes with plants, such as matcha, beets, and turmeric if you prefer.

When your batter's prepped, add it to a piping bag that's fitted with a star nozzle. This type of nozzle will create biscuit shapes with the characteristic ridges typical of Danish-style butter cookies — the thin ridges on the top become crisp in the oven while the center remains beautifully buttery. Pipe out your cookies onto a lined baking sheet into any shape you fancy, from a mini coronet for an Easter party to a green Viennese finger for a Halloween treat.