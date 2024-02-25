Your Next Batch Of Cornbread Needs A Boost From Old Bay Seasoning

It doesn't matter how drool-worthy your cornbread recipe is, a bit of Old Bay seasoning will make it better. Although it's probably not the first ingredient that comes to mind when fantasizing about the starchy side dish, the rusty-hued spice blend can give cornbread a serious makeover. Give it a try, and your tastebuds will surely agree that cornbread and Old Bay seasoning were made for one another.

The flavorful blend's recipe may be famously elusive, but Old Bay is generally understood to be a sweet, spicy, and savory combination of powdery spices. Alongside staples like salt and pepper, it boasts a host of ingredients including (but not limited to) warm nutmeg and cardamom, earthy celery seed and bay leaf, and a hint of paprika for color. Deeply nuanced, Old Bay seasoning can impart an incredible amount of complexity to any bland recipe. Yet, there's just something about cornbread that makes the spice sing.

Most cornbread tends to be predominantly sweet. Since Old Bay seasoning shares a warmly sweet quality, it can be a match for cornbread. However, it's the spice's level of zest, umami, and salt that makes the pairing so successful. Able to provide balance through this contrast of flavor, a single spoonful is all it takes for Old Bay seasoning to transform a batch of buttery cornbread into something full of flavor.