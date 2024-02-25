The Aluminum Foil Trick You Need For Soft And Buttery Canned Biscuits

While scratch-made buttermilk biscuits are the gold standard of any Southern culinary spread, canned biscuits are a convenient premade product with surprisingly flakey and decadent results. Besides, you can always make simple adjustments and additions to them to bring them closer to the soft, fluffy, buttery characteristics of homemade biscuits. In a recent viral TikTok post, foodie influencer @the_oliviasarmiento shared an ingenious hack for the softest, moistest, most buttery canned biscuits ever. She recommends adding melted butter to canned biscuits after placing them in a baking tin, then covering them in tin foil before baking them at 350 degrees for 25 minutes. Then, she uncovers the biscuits and sticks them back into the oven to broil for a couple of minutes, brushing a second serving of melted butter over their browned tops for good measure.

Placing tin foil over the biscuits traps water vapor rising from the dough as it cooks, effectively steaming the biscuits so their crumb is moist and tender. The drizzle of melted butter gives them a rich, savory, homemade taste that infiltrates the crumb as they steam. The final stint under the broiler gives them that caramelized, crunchy texture to contrast the pillowy dough. A quick broil will ensure that the biscuits don't have time to dry out. The final brush of butter is the veritable icing on the cake, reinforcing that homemade, comforting flavor.