How Italians Added Flavor To Plain Polenta During World War II

There are some iterations of a dish that seem to exist across a multitude of cultures, countries, and cuisines. One of those dishes happens to be porridge. From congee in China to grits in the Southern U.S., porridge is a dish that has taken on a variety of forms over time. The Italian version is a dish called polenta, which became a staple meal in Italy during World War II due to it being inexpensive and easy to store for longer periods. However, having to eat polenta so often quickly became a flavor nightmare.

On its own, polenta has a subtle sweet taste and a natural corn flavor but is rather plain overall. To infuse more flavor into the dish, Italians would rub their bites of polenta against a dried herring to implement some of that fish flavor without having to use up the fish meat. This way of eating polenta is referred to as "pica sö," which refers to the rubbing action, and the herring would sometimes be swapped for dried anchovies. By doing this, Italians could get the salty, seafood taste of the fish for the illusion of a more filling meal. You can almost think of this technique as another way of seasoning the dish, versus adding an actual ingredient into it.