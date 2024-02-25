Pecorino Romano Cheese Gives Fried Fish Batter A Salty Pop Of Flavor

The best fried fish is airy and light, with a crisp batter that's salty and not too dense. Using the right type of breadcrumb is a surefire way to accomplish this, but a sprinkle of Pecorino Romano cheese can do that and much more.

It's not uncommon to add a sprinkle of parmesan to Brussels sprouts or chicken strips before placing them in the air fryer for a salty, crispy crust. However, Pecorino Romano can offer the same results, but with a different taste. Parmesan and Pecorino Romano are cousins, with parmesan possessing a deep, nutty flavor while Pecorino Romano's faster aging process makes it much tangier. It can also be quite earthy and spicy, a delicious accompaniment to mild, sweet seafood. The cheese brings a smoky, zesty quality to any variety of fish, allowing you to go easy on the spices.

After dredging the fish in flour and eggs, coat it in a mix of breadcrumbs and Pecorino Romano cheese. While the cheese provides a salty, piquant quality to the fish, its hard, crumbly texture crisps up when cooked, giving the fish a crunchy coating. With Pecorino Romano being packed with flavor, it gives even the most ordinary seafood dishes a new dimension of taste. Add a sprinkle of Pecorino Romano to the batter for classic British fish and chips or use it to make a fried, crispy version of shrimp cocktail.