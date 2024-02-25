Before Baking With Banana Peels, Don't Forget One Crucial Step

Reducing food waste has become an important topic, and it's opened up discussions about some pretty unexpected foods, or parts of foods. A prime example of that is banana peels, which, by many Western standards, have long been considered inedible and discarded without a second thought. However, these slippery skins have been consumed by indigenous cultures for centuries. From the Brazilian carne louca de banana, to the Keralan banana peel curry, there are many uses for banana peels in everyday cooking — but baking is where they can really shine. Just make sure you don't forget one crucial step: Wash the banana peels first.

Before you can make banana peel cookies, banana peel bread, muffins, or pancakes, the first thing you need to do is peel and wash your banana peels. Being a natural barrier to the fruit inside of them, the peels can be contaminated with dirt, microorganisms such as bacteria, and even fertilizers that could make you sick. The best way to clean them is by running them under cool, running water. This will remove any of the possible microorganisms you can't see, as well as the dirt and debris that you likely can. Then, you can move forward with your baking as normal — peels included. This way, you get all of the benefits without wasting a thing.