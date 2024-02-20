Häagen-Dazs Releases 2 New Ice Cream Pints Inspired By Classic Flavors
Tasting Table has the scoop on breaking news sure to satisfy the sweet tooth of any ice cream aficionado out there. Häagen-Dazs, the American ice cream brand that's been around since 1960, is releasing two new ice cream flavors for the first time since 2022.
"We are thrilled to be expanding our portfolio with the introduction of two new flavors; New York Strawberry Cheesecake & Vanilla Caramel Pecan," Rachel Jaiven, Head of Marketing for Häagen-Dazs, shared exclusively with Tasting Table. "Both flavors will be big hits with existing and new Häagen-Dazs fans, since each delivers what Häagen-Dazs is known for — delicious, incredible balanced flavors and the perfect texture," she continued. Both flavors are now available in 14-ounce cartons at select stores with wider nationwide availability expected in April 2024.
It's exciting news considering it's been a few years since fans got a taste of anything new. It was back in 2022 when the ice cream company launched a line of City Sweets ice creams with flavors like Dulce de Leche Churro, Chocolate Peanut Butter Pretzel, and Black & White Cookie inspired by New York City's popular soft, frosted cookie.
Häagen-Dazs finds inspiration in its origin story for one of the new ice cream flavors
"I am especially excited about New York Strawberry Cheesecake, which was inspired by our founders and our beginnings in New York," said Jaiven. The company's founders Rose and Reuben Mattus emigrated from Poland to New York City, where they launched the brand and later opened its first ice cream shop in Brooklyn. If you know anything about the city, then you're aware of NYC's famous rendition of cheesecake, which finds its way to this new flavor. The pint is made of cheesecake-flavored ice cream mixed with strawberry sauce and pieces of spiced graham crackers. "We love carrying this legacy with this incredible new flavor that honors our roots in New York," continued Jaiven.
The second newly-announced flavor, Vanilla Caramel Pecan, might taste a bit familiar if you frequent any of the ice cream giant's shops across the U.S., as it's a version of the Pralines & Cream flavor available in-store. The base is vanilla ice cream that is combined with caramel sauce and caramelized toasted pecans for crunch.
If you can't find the new flavors near you yet, Häagen-Dazs, now owned by General Mills, has two other newer products, Chocolate Cookie Crumble and Dulce de Leche ice cream bars, that were released in January 2024. And, of course, there's always the many other Häagen-Dazs pint flavors like Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Pistachio to satisfy your craving.