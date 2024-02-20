Häagen-Dazs Releases 2 New Ice Cream Pints Inspired By Classic Flavors

Tasting Table has the scoop on breaking news sure to satisfy the sweet tooth of any ice cream aficionado out there. Häagen-Dazs, the American ice cream brand that's been around since 1960, is releasing two new ice cream flavors for the first time since 2022.

"We are thrilled to be expanding our portfolio with the introduction of two new flavors; New York Strawberry Cheesecake & Vanilla Caramel Pecan," Rachel Jaiven, Head of Marketing for Häagen-Dazs, shared exclusively with Tasting Table. "Both flavors will be big hits with existing and new Häagen-Dazs fans, since each delivers what Häagen-Dazs is known for — delicious, incredible balanced flavors and the perfect texture," she continued. Both flavors are now available in 14-ounce cartons at select stores with wider nationwide availability expected in April 2024.

It's exciting news considering it's been a few years since fans got a taste of anything new. It was back in 2022 when the ice cream company launched a line of City Sweets ice creams with flavors like Dulce de Leche Churro, Chocolate Peanut Butter Pretzel, and Black & White Cookie inspired by New York City's popular soft, frosted cookie.