The Colorful History Of Konpeito, Japan's Vibrant, Star-Shaped Treats

Many global cuisines boast a tradition of sweets that date equally far as savory dishes. Such is the case for Japan, which has a class of historic desserts called wagashi. Enjoyed in alignment with celebrations or simply alongside a cup of green tea, these small bites are a delight to the senses. Crafted for nearly 2,000 years, types like mochi are recognizable abroad, but there are many others — including eye-catching konpeito.

You may recognize these tiny, kaleidoscopic candies from popular Japanese anime shows, tokens in Nintendo games, and as a feature in the 2002 film "Spirited Away." Their star shape is formed with rock sugar sans any flavoring or fillings, but with colorants to yield a vibrant look. Traditionally a delicacy in Japan, Portuguese traders first presented the sweet during the 16th century.

At the time, sugar was a scarce commodity on the island, without any large-scale manufacturing. As a result, konpeito quickly caught on as a valued token of gratitude. Such a status became especially solidified whenever a Portuguese friar offered a capsule to a Japanese official in exchange for Christian influence in 1569. And from there, its prominence never waned.