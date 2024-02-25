Make Your Pizza In The Slow Cooker For A Thicker Crust

Once used as a hands-off method to cook stews, soups, and beans, slow cookers have proven to be one of the most versatile kitchen appliances. They'll even act like a low-temperature oven to bake perfectly fluffy loaves of bread. You can add pizza to the list of meals you can create with a slow cooker. Just as slow cookers make soft, bouncy bread boules, they'll also create a tender, fluffy, thick-crust pizza.

If you're a fan of deep-dish pizzas, the slow cooker is the simplest, most passive way to enjoy an easy yet delicious pizza. You don't have to turn on the oven, and you don't have to dirty any extra dishes as the slow cooker itself will act as an oven and baking pan. You can save yourself prep time by using premade dough or canned dough, jarred marinara sauce, pre-shredded cheese, and packaged meats.

You'll start by preparing the slow cooker bowl by oiling it and adding a sprinkle of cornmeal before placing the dough inside. Pop the dough out of its can or package and unfurl it over the bottom of the slow cooker. Ensure that there's at least an inch or two of excess dough on all sides to fold over and tuck in to make the crust extra deep. You'll add sauce, cheese, and any toppings you like before placing the lid on top, setting the slow cooker to high, and cooking for two to four hours depending on crust thickness.