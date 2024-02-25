Make Your Pizza In The Slow Cooker For A Thicker Crust
Once used as a hands-off method to cook stews, soups, and beans, slow cookers have proven to be one of the most versatile kitchen appliances. They'll even act like a low-temperature oven to bake perfectly fluffy loaves of bread. You can add pizza to the list of meals you can create with a slow cooker. Just as slow cookers make soft, bouncy bread boules, they'll also create a tender, fluffy, thick-crust pizza.
If you're a fan of deep-dish pizzas, the slow cooker is the simplest, most passive way to enjoy an easy yet delicious pizza. You don't have to turn on the oven, and you don't have to dirty any extra dishes as the slow cooker itself will act as an oven and baking pan. You can save yourself prep time by using premade dough or canned dough, jarred marinara sauce, pre-shredded cheese, and packaged meats.
You'll start by preparing the slow cooker bowl by oiling it and adding a sprinkle of cornmeal before placing the dough inside. Pop the dough out of its can or package and unfurl it over the bottom of the slow cooker. Ensure that there's at least an inch or two of excess dough on all sides to fold over and tuck in to make the crust extra deep. You'll add sauce, cheese, and any toppings you like before placing the lid on top, setting the slow cooker to high, and cooking for two to four hours depending on crust thickness.
Tips for the best crust and easy removal
The slow cooker will essentially steam the dough, resulting in a fluffy, moist, and soft pizza crust. The steam that rises from the pizza will cause condensation on the glass top. If you don't want the condensation to drip onto the pizza, place a paper towel underneath the lid.
Not all slow cookers have the same settings, and some heat faster than others, so you should check your pizza at the hour and a half marker and then every 15 minutes after that. You can also seize the opportunity to wipe the condensation from the lid when you check the doneness of the pizza. While the pizza should slide right out of the crock pot after cooling with the lid off for ten minutes, you can also use two thick, long strips of parchment paper in a T-shape as a sling to pull the pizza out of the slow cooker.
If you want to brown your crust and crisp up your toppings, you can throw the pizza under the broiler for a minute or two. You can also crisp it in an air fryer if the basket is large enough to fit the pizza. Brushing the perimeter with garlic and parmesan-infused oil will aid in a browned flavorful crust. For a thin, crunchy crust, roll the dough out with a rolling pin to thin it before adding it to the pot, leaving minimal excess dough to fold over the perimeter.