These Are Some Of Geoffrey Zakarian's Must-Visit Restaurants In LA - Exclusive

Ask Geoffrey Zakarian where to eat in New York City and you're sure to get a veritable heater list of spots, both storied and trending to satisfy your craving for a variety of cuisines and experiences. That's natural since Zakarian — cookbook author, television personality, and not-least of all, Michelin-starred chef — made his career in NYC dining. Ask him about eating on the West Coast, however, and Zakarian is forthcoming about his need to lean on contacts for advice on some of the newer happenings.

"You know who I call? I call Simon Majumdar. He's a judge on "Iron Chef" with me, and he's on Food Network as well," Zakarian told us in an exclusive interview. "[Majumdar] lives in L.A. He's originally a food writer. He has his pulse firmly on what's good and what's not good in California. He's eaten at every place there is."

As they say, it's good to have friends in high places. But as the headlining chef for the L.A. Wine & Food Festival, Zakarian isn't a rook when it comes to dining in the Golden State. In fact, the chef has some must-visit restaurants.

"I'll go see Chef Funke because he's amazing," he said. "République, if I can. Musso & Frank Grill, the old style. I like old-style stuff. Maybe Craig's, because I used to always go to Craig's and say hi to him and always end up staying and having a bite to eat."