How The Team At République Created Adele's Favorite Croquette

When you're at a world-famous pop star's concert, you expect to hear chart-topping hits and perhaps some jokes for the crowd, but maybe one thing you don't expect to hear about is ... croquettes. Well, concertgoers at one of Adele's Las Vegas residency concerts earlier this year got to hear about the pop star's love for the ham and cheese croquettes from République, one of the top restaurants in LA. The moment also went viral on TikTok after a fan recorded it.

It's not often someone like Adele raves publicly about a dish she ate, unprompted, so we wanted to find out what was so special about these ham and cheese croquettes. To do so, we interviewed Walter Manzke, the award-winning chef behind République. He was pleasantly surprised by the sudden attention Adele gave his restaurant, even though he mentioned that she is a frequent République customer. According to Manzke, "It's not often that you go to a concert and they're discussing what they had for dinner ... to have her stand behind us like that, it's really an honor."

Manzke gave us a glimpse into the creative process that went into the croquettes and how they're made, as well as the unique ingredient that gives this dish its delicious twist. Read ahead to learn about the inner workings of a top restaurant's kitchen, and if you're in Southern California, perhaps you'll be inspired to drop by République and order this dish yourself.