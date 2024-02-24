The Absolute Best Way To Prepare Cheese For The Smoothest Pasta Sauce

Sometimes the comforting call of a creamy, cheesy pasta sauce is too tempting to resist. Yet, despite the fact that a helping of funky Parmigiano Reggiano or sharp cheddar can elevate richness and complexity, cheese can also be the very thing that ruins a sauce. Texturally speaking, it can be susceptible to splitting or clumping, which can lead to gritty and greasy results. Since it isn't always the simplest of ingredients to work with, knowing how to handle cheese can make all the difference when crafting a silky pasta sauce.

No matter the variety, cheese should never be added to a sauce in chunks or cubes. Larger pieces take longer to melt, which can keep the cheese from fully blending into the mixture. Additionally, this also heightens the risk of separating or curdling in sauces like a cheese-laden béchamel destined for mac and cheese. As a result, most cheeses benefit from being finely shredded or grated to allow for more quick and seamless whisking into sauces.

As for the dos and don'ts of prepping cheese in this way, remember that the finer it's grated, the better. This is true especially of harder varieties like pecorino Romano, manchego, or comté that lack moisture which prevents them from easily melting. Consequently, grating cheeses as finely as possible can coax even the most stubborn of cheeses to successfully blend and emulsify into a sauce. However, there's more to executing a super smooth pasta sauce than just properly processing the cheese.