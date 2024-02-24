Use Miso Paste In Your Homemade Onigiri For An Umami Eruption

Miso paste comes in different varieties, often distinguished by color. Generally speaking, the darker the color, the deeper the flavor. The three most common ones are red miso (aka), white miso (shiro), and yellow miso (shinshu). For onigiri, white miso is a preferred choice because of its light and sweet taste. If you like a bit more intensity, however, red miso is the one to go for.

The easiest, most foolproof way to add miso paste to your onigiri is by combining it with other condiments such as soy sauce, mirin, sesame oil, and some spices to make a sauce. Want to add a bit more sweetness to those umami notes? No problem, just use honey and butter instead. This can then be mixed with the rice or the filling for a thorough flavor infusion. Another way to use this miso sauce is by brushing it onto the edges and surfaces of the onigiri before quickly searing or grilling it. This will give your onigiri a crispy, slightly caramelized exterior that perfectly contrasts with the tender inside.

Accompanying the miso sauce is a myriad of food that can add even more intrigue to the onigiri. With the paste readily available, spend a few extra minutes charring it with aromatics like onions, scallions, and garlic for a delectable topping. Even simpler, a sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds or furikake (a Japanese spice mix) is also just as marvelous.