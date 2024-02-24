Replace Chickpeas With Zucchini For A Vegetable-Packed Hummus

Hummus is the perfect dip to round out a great snack and can also serve as a flavorful sandwich condiment — in other words, it's a versatile dish that's good to have around. But maybe you're not a chickpea fan (the main ingredient of hummus) or you're just looking to switch up your hummus experience. This is where summery zucchini hummus comes into play.

Zucchini hummus is similar to regular hummus except for one key difference: zucchinis entirely replace chickpeas in the recipe. Besides the aesthetically pleasing bright green color zucchini brings, you may not even notice the difference in taste since many of the other ingredients remain the same.

Plus, zucchini hummus is just as creamy, smooth, and light as its traditional counterpart, so it can be used in just about all of the same ways. It's not only a great way to use up any extra zucchinis you have lying around, but it's sure to impress your dinner guests given the uniqueness of the dish — it's certainly not every day that you see zucchini hummus on a restaurant menu.