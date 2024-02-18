Nearly 90 Cases Of Salmonella Tied To Fratelli Beretta Meat Recall

According to the USDA, salmonella bacteria is one of the most common causes of foodborne illnesses, leading to an estimated 1.4 million cases annually in the U.S. alone. Infection with the bacteria can occur when humans consume raw or undercooked animal products, including meat, poultry, eggs, seafood, or some fruits and vegetables. However, cross-contamination can also occur while handling or preparing these foods, which is why it's so important for home cooks to take the proper safety precautions in the kitchen. In addition to thoroughly washing your hands and any kitchen utensils or surfaces that come in contact with raw foods, it's also a good idea to use separate cutting boards for raw meat and ready-to-eat foods and produce. Cooking foods to the right temperature and using good practices while storing any at-risk goods can also help prevent salmonella illnesses.

People who are infected with salmonella may experience symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, cramps, and fever as much as 72 hours after consuming contaminated food. While most healthy adults recover after four to seven days without treatment, the infection can be more severe in children, adults over the age of 65, and anyone with a weakened immune system. The CDC advises people to contact their healthcare provider if they show signs of a severe salmonella infection, such as severe dehydration, a fever higher than 102 degrees F, or if the symptoms don't show signs of improvement after three days.