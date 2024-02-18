Nearly 90 Cases Of Salmonella Tied To Fratelli Beretta Meat Recall
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is urging consumers to check their packages of charcuterie meats amid a salmonella outbreak that has sickened dozens of people. As of February 15, the agency reported 40 new illnesses linked to Fratelli Beretta charcuterie packages containing the pork cut, Coppa, which tested positive for the salmonella bacteria. This brings the total number of related salmonella cases to 87, with 18 requiring hospitalization. Retail locations sold the meat under multiple brands, including Aldi, Busseto, Black Bear, Culinary Tour, Dietz and Watson, Lidl, Publix, and Salumi Artigianali. The possibly tainted charcuterie was also available at Costco and Sam's Club.
Per a report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the current outbreak might have been caused by the under-processing of Coppa products. The reported illnesses, which now span 30 states across the U.S., began as early as November 2023, prompting Fratelli Beretta to recall its charcuterie samplers on January 3 of this year. Unfortunately, it appears more instances of food poisoning have been reported in the month since the original recall, prompting an updated food safety alert from the CDC. Consumers should dispose of any potentially affected packages, or return them to their place of purchase.
Salmonella is a common cause of food poisoning
According to the USDA, salmonella bacteria is one of the most common causes of foodborne illnesses, leading to an estimated 1.4 million cases annually in the U.S. alone. Infection with the bacteria can occur when humans consume raw or undercooked animal products, including meat, poultry, eggs, seafood, or some fruits and vegetables. However, cross-contamination can also occur while handling or preparing these foods, which is why it's so important for home cooks to take the proper safety precautions in the kitchen. In addition to thoroughly washing your hands and any kitchen utensils or surfaces that come in contact with raw foods, it's also a good idea to use separate cutting boards for raw meat and ready-to-eat foods and produce. Cooking foods to the right temperature and using good practices while storing any at-risk goods can also help prevent salmonella illnesses.
People who are infected with salmonella may experience symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, cramps, and fever as much as 72 hours after consuming contaminated food. While most healthy adults recover after four to seven days without treatment, the infection can be more severe in children, adults over the age of 65, and anyone with a weakened immune system. The CDC advises people to contact their healthcare provider if they show signs of a severe salmonella infection, such as severe dehydration, a fever higher than 102 degrees F, or if the symptoms don't show signs of improvement after three days.